Mary “Alice” Hatmaker Tackett, Clinton

Mary “Alice” Hatmaker Tackett, age 78, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on February 6, 2021. Alice was born on November 1, 1942 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Russell Owen Hatmaker and Geraldine Wilson Hatmaker. She was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and tending to her flowers. She adored her family and devoted much of her time playing with and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a local beautician of nearly 30 years, she had many loyal patrons and made many life long friends.

In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Tackett and brother Russell “Dickie” Hatmaker (surviving wife Sandra Hatmaker).

Survivors:

Sons Paul Bryan Tackett and wife Inez of Powell

Leslie “Henry” Tackett and wife Kendry of Clinton

Sisters

Wanda Baker and husband Howard of Knoxville

Samantha Hoskins and husband Tim of Oliver Springs

Wilma Rutherford and husband Harvey of Andersonville

Grandchildren

Paula Isabell and husband Brandon

Kaden Tackett

Great Grandchildren

Leiken Isabell and Landon Isabell

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

