Anna Faye Collett, Rockwood

Mrs. Anna Faye Collett, age 83 of Rockwood, joined her husband, son, and daughter in heaven on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born on April 19th, 1937 in Rockwood. Mrs. Collett was a graduate of Rockwood High School and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood where she was also a part of the choir and used to teach Sunday School.

She is preceded in death her husband: Donald Collett; Parents: Clarence and Evelyn Wilkey; children: Zeke Collett and Gayle Wyrick; Brothers: Freddy Wilkey and Ike Wilkey; father and mother-in-law: Jim and Clara Collett; and several other extended family members. She is survived by:

Sister: Edna Tilley (Jimmy) of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Bill Wilkey (Gail) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Christopher Goddard (Rachael) of Crossville, TN

Matt Goddard of Rockwood, TN Aaron Collett (Sierra) of Rockwood,TN Megan Collett of Rockwood, TN Kelsea McGlothin of Knoxville, TN Kristin McGlothin of Knoxville, TN

Great Grandchildren: Brantley Goddard, Ava Goddard, and Ana Grace Collett

Daughter in law: Lisa Collett of Rockwood, TN

Son: John McGlothin (Shanna) of Knoxville, TN

Son-in-law: John Wyrick of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 10th at 12:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rockwood First Presbyterian Church.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Anna Faye Collett.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

