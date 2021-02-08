Marlowe Ralph “Marlin” Westmoreland, Harriman

Mr. Marlowe Ralph “Marlin” Westmoreland, age 78, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born May 28, 1942 in Harriman, Tennessee. Marlin was a retired Corrections Officer with the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County, Tennessee. He loved playing the guitar and had his own band. He loved dogs and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Melvin Westmoreland and Glenna Mae Lawson Westmoreland; wife, Bertha Mae Woody Westmoreland; brothers, Billie Westmoreland, Shirley Westmoreland, and Roy Westmoreland; sisters, Thelma Hedgecoth, Wilma Carroll, Wanda Powers, Dollie Suttles, and Imogene Semanski.

Survivors include:

Sons: Chuck Westmoreland & wife, Sherwood of Knoxville, TN

Alan Westmoreland of Wartburg, TN

And several extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being scheduled.

