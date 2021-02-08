Gladys Marie Bingham Langley, 90, Wartburg

Gladys Marie Bingham Langley, age 90, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was a resident of the Union/Joyner community of Wartburg. She was born September 4, 1930 in the White Oak community of Oakdale, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Reece Langley, her parents Ellis Eugene Bingham Sr. and Marie Redmon Bingham, brothers Ellis Eugene Bingham Jr. and William (Bill) Judson Bingham, sister and her husband Georgia Maxine Bingham Shelton and Roy Shelton, brother in law Russell Chapman, father and mother in law James and Edith Langley, brother in law Phil Navas, sister in law and her husband Alma Langley Jones and Raymond Jones, brother in law and his wife Darrell Langley and Peggy Langley.

She is survived by son Wayne Langley of the Union/Joyner community of Oliver Springs, daughter and her husband Marie and Mike Smithers of Jacksboro, son and his wife Wendell and Kim Langley of the Union/Joyner community of Oliver Springs. Grandchildren and spouses Amy and Aaron Powell, Emily and Andrew Raulston, Andrew and Ann Langley,

Molly and Steven Starbird, Shawn and Meredith Langley. Great-grandchildren Tori, Gabe, Noah, Liam, Jack, James, Lily and soon to be born Reece Langley. Also survived by sister Betty Bingham Chapman, brother Tom Bingham and wife Billie, sister Marlene Bingham Goldston and husband Larry, sister in law Zelma Bingham all of Oakdale. Sister in law

Eunice Langley Navas of Wartburg.

Gladys was a homemaker for most of her life. In years past she worked at Chase Drugs, Burlington Hosiery and Red Kap. Gladys and Reece were married on December 20, 1953 at White Oak Baptist Church, Oakdale. One of their favorite things to do since the 1960’s was attending Vols football home games. During retirement they took their grandchildren

on many outings; traveled by bus and by car to many locations over the United States and Canada. They attended 3 World Fairs. Gladys loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She was known as a prolific card sender with encouragement for their recipients. Sending cards at Christmas, birthdays, graduations, at times of death or just to let

someone know she was thinking about them. She loved cooking for her family and taking meals or desserts to neighbors or friends. For many years Gladys would have parties for extended family on New Years’ Eve and the Fourth of July. She was all about people.

Gladys was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir. Her father taught her and all her siblings shape-note music and how to sing four-part harmony gospel music. She also played the piano by ear.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 8, 2021 from 6-8 P. M. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg. The burial service will follow at the Union Church Cemetery in Joyner. Services will be officiated by Dr. Paul Frick, Rev. David Acres

and Shawn Langley. Pallbearers are Andrew Langley, Shawn Langley, Aaron Powell, Andrew Raulston, Steven Starbird, Wayne Langley and Mike Smithers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church building fund.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gladys Langley.

