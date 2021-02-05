Deanna Ruth Cox Gardner, Kingston

Deanna Ruth Cox Gardner age 76 of Kingston, TN passed away February 3, 2021 at home. Deanna was born in 1945 in Knoxville, TN. She was a graduate of Roane County High School and the University of Memphis School of Nursing in 1965 and of the Baptist faith. She married Paul Gardner and the next 55 years they had three children and seven

grandchildren. She finished nearly an 18-year career as a legal assistant for the Department of Energy in 2008. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and treasured her cats and dogs. She can not be summarized in mere words; she was the purest symbol of love and we shall not look upon her like again.

Preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Alma Cox, son Cliff Gardner and brother

Robert “Bob” Norris.

Survived by husband Paul Gardner of Kingston, TN, daughter Robin (husband Benny) Marshall of Louisville, TN, son Michael (wife Michelle) Gardner of Kingston, TN, grandchildren; Braydon Gardner of Phoenix, Arizona, Mandy Marshall of Louisville, TN, Courtnii Gardner of Phoenix, Arizona, Kaleigh Gardner of Kingston, TN, John Gardner of Maryville, TN, Aidan Hensley of Kingston, TN and Ben (Kaitlyn) Marshall of Louisville, TN, daughter-in-law Cori Gardner of Phoenix, Arizona.

Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy Knoxville, TN. Kyker Funeral Home is serving the Gardner Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

