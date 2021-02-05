Hugh Douglas “Doug” Hall, LaFollette

Hugh Douglas “Doug” Hall, loving husband and father, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born November 14, 1946 in LaFollette, TN to Leon & Nelle Hall, the oldest of 5 children. He proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard before receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and Master of Business Administration from University of Montevallo. On October 20, 1968, Doug married Betsy Ann Johnson in Mobile, AL and raised two sons, Matthew and Jacob. He had a rewarding 31 year career as an Executive Vice President with Motorola, Inc. before retiring in 2003. He was a dedicated and hard-working man who took great pride in providing for his family. Doug traveled the world, was honored to be a member of the Masonic Lodge, treasured his church family, and loved spending time with his beloved grandson. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Doug was preceded in death by parents, Hubert Leon Hall and Nancy Nelle Hall, and brothers, Charles Samuel Hall and John Michael Hall. Survivors include wife of 52 years, Betsy Ann Johnson Hall, son, Matthew Hall and wife Shannon, son, Jacob Hall and wife Sarah, grandson, Lucas Hall, sister, Donna Leon, brother, Roger Hall and wife Cindy, sister-in-law, Becky Hall, “adopted” son, Mike Peyton and wife Melissa, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and inurnment will be held 12 pm, February 19, 2021 at Knoxville National Cemetery with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. Full military honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the US Coast Guard. The family plans to hold A Celebration of Life in Willis, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to: First United Methodist Church, General Fund, 200 N. Thomason St., Willis, TX 77378. Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com

