Kenneth “Tattoo” Crass, Oak Ridge

Kenneth “Tattoo” Crass, age 76 a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1944 in Oliver Springs, TN. He lived most of his life in this area and served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Kenneth worked his entire career as a dry waller. He enjoyed raising and riding horses, and he also loved hot rods, especially corvettes.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Crass; by parents: Sam and Nadine Crass; by a brother, Charles Wayne “C.W.” Crass; by a sister, Wanda Easter and by a grandchild, Keegan Crass.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Tiffany Crass of Oak Ridge, Misty Millican and husband, Jamison of Buna, TX, Julie Crass of Louisville, KY, Steven Freels of Kingston, TN, Latosha Adcock of Coalfield, and Jason Swicegood and wife, Kelly of Kingston. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Kenneth chose cremation and no services are planned at this time. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Crass family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

