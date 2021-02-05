Tate Lewis Lloyd (Sam), Oliver Springs

Tate Lewis Lloyd (Sam) age 57, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 13, 1963. He loved to go four-wheeling with his son, Josh and with his friends but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Fletus and Martha Lloyd; by brothers: Elijah Lloyd and Benny Lloyd; by sisters: Sue Stooksbury and Brenda Price.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marie Lloyd; by children: Josh Lloyd of Oliver Springs, Myra Phillips and husband, Michael of Oliver Springs; by his grandchildren: Leland and Creeden Phillips of Oliver Springs; by brothers: Bobby (Angie) Lloyd , and Eugene Lloyd of Oliver Springs; by sisters: Juanita and Gene Jarnigan of Clinton, Marylin and Owen Johnson of Clinton, Donna and Doug Chambers of Kentucky; by a brother-in-law, Willard Stooksbury and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be: Bobby Phillips, Dustin Ledbetter, Derek Jett, Carl Beaty, Dylan Shackelford and Steven Beaty.

The family would like to thank the UT Hospice Group and the nurses that cared for Sam during his final days. They would also like to thank his doctors, Kaitlyn Warren and Aaron Jones at Summit Medical of Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 6, 2021, between the hours of 11:00am and 1:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will be held at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Luke Kidwell officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow the funeral at Anderson Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lloyd family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

