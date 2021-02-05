April Dawn Treen, Oak Ridge

April Dawn Treen departed peacefully on February 1, 2021, in Oak Ridge, Tn. She was born in Mayport, Florida on April 5, 1962 to Thomas Eugene Madden and Bette Marilyn Mathis. She lived in Oak Ridge for 30 years, moving from Kingsland, GA. April was Catholic by faith and a devout mother of many loving children. She loved dragonflies, all types of music especially Queen but also Eminem, as long as it rocked out in her Jeep. Once upon a time, a fan of gardening, April loved her kids most and opened her home to everyone to make everyone feel welcomed and loved.

April was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bette Madden.

She is survived by her husband, James Treen; Sons Louis Treen, Bo Brannen, Keith Phelps; Daughters Taylor Treen, Ashley Smith, Jillian Tessler; Brothers Russell Finster, Randy Finster, Tim Madden, Matt Madden, Tom Madden; Sisters Rhonda Madden, Teresa Seyna, and Jill Finster; and two Grandchildren Isabella Manigold and Landon Brannen.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 1pm to 4pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Due to the current health climate, the memorial service is reserved for family and close friends only please. Online messages are encouraged and appreciated. Thank you for understanding. Arrangements entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

