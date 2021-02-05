Wanda Faye Raymond Harriman

Wanda Faye Raymond age 80 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Pauline Lemons; Brother Charlie Lemons; Grandson Keith Redwine Jr.

Wanda is survived by:
Husband of 58 years Kenneth Raymond
Daughters Lucy Mayton
Cindy Zichko
Sisters Peggy Martin
Dorthy Adcox
Brother Bobby Lemons
3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren

Calling Hours will be from 1 -4 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021. A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Kyker Funeral home in Harriman is serving the Raymond Family. 

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

