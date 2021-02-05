Charles Hubert Hill Jr. “Papaw Chuckie”, Lake City

Charles Hubert Hill Jr., also known as “Papaw Chuckie”, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on February 4, 2021 at his residence. Papaw Chuckie was born July 4, 1957 and loved that he always had fireworks on his birthday. He loved the beach, cars, especially Volkswagen vehicles. He loved to go for rides, loved to travel, loved snakes, loved people, and spending time with his grandkids. He loved the Wizard of Oz, Alf, Herbie, and was the ultimate lady’s man. Papaw Chuckie lived life to the fullest. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hubert Hill Sr., and Wanda Allen Lee Hill, and the love of his life: Cheryl Ann Tinnel Hill Edmonds.
Survivors:
Daughter and children Bridget McCracken and Jeffery of Lake City
Jason and Chelsea McCracken and children, Carson and Brantley of Lake City
Bradlee and Amber McCracken and child, Zaydyn of Lake City
Landon McCracken of Lake City
Honorary Daughter Samantha Garbes and Kurt of Lake City
Sarah, Rachel, and Nana of Lake City
Sisters Mitzi and Ed Straub of Michigan
Vickie Adams and Lisa Marie of Michigan
Debi Hill - Evans of Florida
Services will be held at a later date.