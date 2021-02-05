Charles Hubert Hill Jr. “Papaw Chuckie”, Lake City

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 56 Views

Charles Hubert Hill Jr., also known as “Papaw Chuckie”, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on February 4, 2021 at his residence. Papaw Chuckie was born July 4, 1957 and loved that he always had fireworks on his birthday. He loved the beach, cars, especially Volkswagen vehicles. He loved to go for rides, loved to travel, loved snakes, loved people, and spending time with his grandkids. He loved the Wizard of Oz, Alf, Herbie, and was the ultimate lady’s man. Papaw Chuckie lived life to the fullest. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hubert Hill Sr., and Wanda Allen Lee Hill, and the love of his life: Cheryl Ann Tinnel Hill Edmonds.

Survivors:

Daughter and children Bridget McCracken and Jeffery of Lake City

                                             Jason and Chelsea McCracken and children, Carson and Brantley of Lake City

                                             Bradlee and Amber McCracken and child, Zaydyn of Lake City

                                             Landon McCracken of Lake City

Honorary Daughter Samantha Garbes and Kurt of Lake City

                                             Sarah, Rachel, and Nana of Lake City

Sisters Mitzi and Ed Straub of Michigan

                                 Vickie Adams and Lisa Marie of Michigan

                                 Debi Hill - Evans of Florida

Services will be held at a later date.

About News Department

Check Also

Tate Lewis Lloyd (Sam), Oliver Springs

Tate Lewis Lloyd (Sam) age 57, went home to be with the Lord on February …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: