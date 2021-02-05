Roy E. Zumstein, Kingston

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 61 Views

Mr. Roy E. Zumstein, age 72, a resident of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home. He was born October 13, 1948 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 facility. Mr. Zumstein was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War serving as an Airman on the Aircraft Carriers the U.S.S. Coral Sea and the U.S.S. Saratoga. Ron was an avid tennis player and fisherman. He was the World’s Greatest Dad and will be greatly missed! He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Rudolph Zumstein and Clara Belle Burton Zumstein.

Survivors include:

Son: Bryan Zumstein of Kingston, TN

And many former co-workers and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Ron Smith officiating. Military Honors will be given by the U.S. Navy.

About News Department

Check Also

Tate Lewis Lloyd (Sam), Oliver Springs

Tate Lewis Lloyd (Sam) age 57, went home to be with the Lord on February …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: