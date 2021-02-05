Roy E. Zumstein, Kingston

Mr. Roy E. Zumstein, age 72, a resident of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home. He was born October 13, 1948 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 facility. Mr. Zumstein was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War serving as an Airman on the Aircraft Carriers the U.S.S. Coral Sea and the U.S.S. Saratoga. Ron was an avid tennis player and fisherman. He was the World’s Greatest Dad and will be greatly missed! He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Rudolph Zumstein and Clara Belle Burton Zumstein.

Survivors include:

Son: Bryan Zumstein of Kingston, TN

And many former co-workers and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Ron Smith officiating. Military Honors will be given by the U.S. Navy.

