Suella Howard Newvine, Ten Mile

Suella Howard Newvine, 72, of Ten Mile, TN, passed away peacefully at home with her family surrounding her with love at 8:15am on February 2, 2021 from stubbornness and boredom. Suella, a beautiful auburn-haired baby girl, was born to Sewell and Betty Howard on October 21, 1948 in Rockwood, TN.

Upon her arrival into the world, Suella immediately began collecting stories from her vivid life. Joining her in many of these adventures was her sister Linda. These two gorgeous women spent their formative years honing their ability to be both charming and mischievous. And by the time they reached their senior years, were such masters of their art, they had managed to each acquire 3 husbands, but due to state laws had to divorce at least 2 of those.

Suella was a failed archivist who refused to write down the incredibly colorful memories she would share, mostly because holding a glass of red wine, a cigarette, and a pen at the same time proved nearly impossible.

If you spent time with her you undoubtedly have hilarious stories filled with her quips and funny anecdotes to share. And since her children can no longer nag her to write these down her daughter implores you to please

share them.

She loved a good animal print as much as she loved animals. Puddin’, a Chihuahua, Socks, a farting Boxer, and her parakeet, BlueBoy, were constant companions in her childhood. Her dog Rosie, an overfed

Chihuahua, was her most beloved companion in her later years. A rotating cast of beautiful cats slept with her nightly and ruined most of her nice furniture. She and her husband, Ben, have spent the last twenty years

inadvertently creating a wildlife refuge around their home on Watts Bar Lake by caring for and feeding feral cats, foxes, possums, skunks, deer, ducks, and fish, as well as a one-winged vulture that took up residence on

a stump in their yard for a summer.

Suella was a practical knitter, making washcloths and coasters constantly. Witty, hilarious, stylish, and a spectacular laugher. She relished a good time with friends and loved them deeply, especially the Women’s

Circle at church and her “Bongos”. She was an accomplished snack maker and loved to share the most unhealthy recipes. She was a great dancer and she gave the best deep and heartfelt hugs that were a cure-all

in times of sadness.

Suella loved her work families and kept in touch with them even after retirement. She spent the bulk of her working life toiling away, helping confused patients navigate their way to absent-minded physicians with all the love and compassion she could muster. She received much joy from gifting and providing for those in her life beyond her means. She was a mother to almost everyone she met, especially her niece Tobi, who helped care for her along with her daughter and husband through her final weeks.

In her retirement, she volunteered with the Food Pantry which provides food for residents of Rockwood regardless of income. If you’d like to honor Suella with a donation to the First Christian Church Rockwood with

a note “for the food pantry” these can be given through the Givelify app and website at or via check to RMA (Rockwood Ministerial Association) 223 N Front Ave Rockwood, TN 37854.

Suella leaves behind her husband Ben Newvine; sister Linda (Jerry) Crabtree; children Scott (Heather) Albertson, Liz Albertson (BJ Alumbaugh); step-children Scott (Chris) Newvine, David Newvine; grandchildren

James Albertson, Raelyn Albertson, Jordan Webb, Jared Newvine, Matthew Newvine, Jacob Newvine; niece Tobi (Brad) Melton; great-nephews Justin (Shaley) Melton, Zach Melton, Riley Melton; and great-great-nephew

Banner Melton. She is preceded in death by her parents Sewell and Betty Howard.

