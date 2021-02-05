Sue Johnson, Rockwood

Mrs. Sue Johnson, age 85, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Sue was born on July 11, 1935 in Ozone, TN. She was a member on Harmony Baptist Church in Crossville, TN. She loved being around all of the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. They would light up her eyes every time she saw them, no matter what. Her shoes may not have always matched but she was always comfortable in path she was walking.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Dallas and Bertha Ashburn; Brother: Johnny Ashburn; Sister: Margaret “Hon” Ashburn; and her loving husband: Alvin Wallace “Curley” Johnson. She is survived by:

Children & Spouses: Judy Woodard of Lebanon, TN

Allen (Lisa) Johnson of Hendersonville, TN Gary (Suzie) Johnson of Lebanon, TN

Grandchildren & Spouses:

Missy (Mark) Montano, Michael Woodard, Gregory (Whitney) Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Cherie Johnson, Dewayne (Christian) Johnson, Shaun (Stephanie) Donnell, and Clint Donnell

Sisters: Virginia Aytes of Ozone, TN

Ann Panie of Chicago, IL

Brother: Willard “Wimpy” Ashburn of Chicago, IL

17 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

Memorial Contributions can be sent to Ozone Cemetery in Rockwood, TN in care of Eddie Cox at the following address: 154 Ozone School Road, Rockwood, TN 37854.

The family of Sue Johnson will have a graveside service on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Ozone Cemetery in Rockwood, TN at 4:00 p.m. EST with brother Robert “Red” Bowen officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Katherine Sue Johnson.

