City of Oak Ridge to Host February 8 City Council Meeting Electronically

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 4, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge’s regular City Council meeting set for Monday, February 8, at 7 p.m. will be conducted with Councilmembers participating electronically through video and audio conferencing and will be streamed live on the city’s website and broadcast simultaneously on BBB TV Channel 12 on the Comcast/Xfinity Cable System.

Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Orders limiting public gatherings to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to watch the meeting through one of the methods provided above. The Municipal Building Courtroom will not be open for members of the public to attend in person. Meeting electronically and limiting in-person access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.

The livestream can be watched on the city’s website at oakridgetn.gov/streaming. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end. To view the meeting agenda, visit oakridgetn.gov/agenda.

Citizens who wish to submit a written comment to be shared with Council may email their comments to [email protected] by Noon on Monday, February 8, 2021. The comments will be made available to Council members and entered into the meeting record. Citizens should include their name and address for the record just as they do in a normal meeting setting.

Those who would like to participate in the public hearing of an item, verbally speak on a particular agenda item, or speak during the “Appearance of Citizens” portion of the meeting will need to register with their name, address, phone number and email at [email protected] by Noon on Monday, February 8, 2021. They will also need to specify which agenda item they would like to speak about or if they would like to address Council during “Appearance of Citizens” on a non-agenda item. A link to the meeting along with login information will be sent to them prior to the meeting.

Contact the City Clerk’s office with any questions at (865) 425-3411.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

