Tennessee Valley Healthcare System administers 10,000 COVID-19 doses

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Coronavirus, News

USAF Veteran Harold King receives the 10,000th vaccine at TVHS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Within 28 days of offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) administered vaccine No. 10,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Air Force and Korean War Veteran Harold King received the milestone dose.

“I feel very well and haven’t had any problems with the vaccine,” King, 89, said. “I got it because it’s the thing to do. Other Veterans should get their vaccine.”

Vaccines are offered by appointment only to Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care and are high-risk or aged 65 and above. Those interested in the vaccine, should use the VA’s “Keep Me Informed” tool. Once their priority group is reached, Veterans will be contacted by TVHS to arrange appointments.

“Our teams are working diligently to offer the vaccine to our enrolled Veterans and staff,” Jennifer Vedral-Baron, TVHS health system director said. “We are so excited to reach this milestone and make a difference in our communities. We’re not done yet.”

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

