Fleischmann Visits Chickamauga Lock

Photos courtesy of the Office of Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

CHATTANOOGA, TN — U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement after meeting with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and touring the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project:

“I am grateful to have had the chance to meet with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon and to see the work being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on this vital infrastructure project. Chickamauga Lock has been a top priority of mine since I came into office and I am proud to have been able to secure critical funding for this project in my role on the House Appropriations Committee. Robust funding – $191 million – is essential to the success of this project and I will continue to do all I can to support infrastructure in East Tennessee.”

