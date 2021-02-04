TDA Assisting with Prescribed Burns on DOE and TWRA Lands Near Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 66 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is assisting with a series of prescribed burns this week of grasslands on U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Oak Ridge Reservation and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Three Bend Area.

These planned burns are part of the TWRA and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s effort to provide wildlife habitat, encourage growth of native plants, and reduce the risk of wildfires. They are conducted and overseen by TDF personnel who maintain fire control equipment, certified burn managers, and trained personnel at the burn area. During burns, distant smoke may be observed in the Oak Ridge vicinity of Clark Center Park or south of the Oak Ridge Institute of Science and Education (ORISE) campus and nearby segments of State Routes 95, 58, and 327, as these take place off Pump House and Bull Bluff Roads, and other managed grassland areas off Bethel Valley Road and off Highway 58.

Additionally, DOE in collaboration with TDF, TWRA, and the City of Oak Ridge Fire Department will resume proactive installation of firebreaks in forested areas downslope from reservation urban interfaces. These measures are undertaken to reduce the risk of wildfire spread.

The Tennessee Grand Divisions Incident Management Team (GDIMT) is aiding in this effort to manage the multiple operational, logistical, and planning challenges that occur during projects of this scale and complexity. The GDIMT is an all-hazard management team that aids in managing responses to disasters such as wildfire, hurricanes, and various events.

Location of Origin: Oak Ridge, TN

Start date: February 1, 2021

Cause: Prescribed Fire

Resources Assigned:  42 personnel, 10 engines, 5 dozers

Weather: The weather this week will be partly cloudy with rain moving in towards the weekend.

Road Closures: None

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Police Traffic stop leads to smuggling operation at state prison

According to O.S. Police Chief Kenneth Morgan, a traffic stop on January 25th, by Oliver …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: