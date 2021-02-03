Larry McClure, Andersonville

Larry McClure, age 57 of Andersonville, TN went home with the angels on January 28, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek in Knoxville, TN.

He was born on March 3, 1963 in Knoxville, TN, the son of late Maggie McClure-Tatum (mother) and late Fred A. McClure (father).

In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Danny McClure.

Larry enjoyed many things like camping, hunting, wood working, and spending time with family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Samantha Vanhuss (husband DJ Vanhuss) and two grandchildren, Harlee and Elijah Vanhuss. Three brothers; Roger Dale McClure, Claude (Shorty) McClure (wife Diane), George Arnold McClure. Two sisters; Mandy Parrott (husband Chuck) Diane Lee (husband Dewayne). With many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews along with lots of very dear friends.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with the visitation at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12-2PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00PM. Larry’s interment will be at King Cemetery following the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of a pastor officiating, his daughter is leaving this time slot open for all who would like to share a memory of her dad or read a poem or quote.

Burial will follow at King Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, all donations are greatly appreciated and can be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

