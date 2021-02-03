Oliver Springs Police Traffic stop leads to smuggling operation at state prison

According to O.S. Police Chief Kenneth Morgan, a traffic stop on January 25th, by Oliver Springs Police on Ridgeview Drive, led to the discovery of what authorities have called a large smuggling operation in Morgan County.

During the traffic stop last month Oliver Springs Police say they pulled over a car driven by 52-year-old David Pope. During the stop, officers discovered multiple narcotics including marijuana, MDMA, meth, and cocaine, as well as suboxone and 30 cell phones in his vehicle.

Pope allegedly told investigators that he had planned to take the items to the Morgan County Correctional Complex and throw them over the security fencing, reportedly confessing to having coordinated in multiple so-called ‘throw-overs’ in the past.

Oliver Springs Police Investigators then searched Pope’s home near the traffic stop at 310 Ridgeview Drive, where they found a vacuum sealer used (allegedly in this case) to seal contraband packages, as well as some 30 guns and two stolen motorcycles, one of which appeared on security camera footage participating in the previous ‘throw-overs’. Pope is said to be cooperating with investigators, and providing more information on the smuggling operation.

Officials say an examination of Pope’s cellphone revealed six mobile banking apps that are commonly used to receive money payments, with some payments allegedly directly associated with inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex. Text message conversations were also found on the phone between Pope and those same inmates discussing amounts of items, price, and drop-off dates. Pope is in custody at The Anderson County Jail on a $190,000 bond, facing a Violation of Parole among other charges.

Additional charges are anticipated in the case as the investigation continues. If anyone has information in this case, they are asked to contact the TDOC tip line at 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

Charge Bond MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE 11875 MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 11875 MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 11875 MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE 11875 LEGEND DRUGS POSSESS WO PRESCRIPTION 11875 CHILD ENDANGERMENT 11875 MAINTAINING A DWELLING TO DISTRIBUTE OR DISPENSE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11875 THEFT OF PROP $1000-9999 11875 THEFT OF PROP $1000-9999 11875 WEAPONUNLAWFUL CARRYTO GO ARMED 11875 MONEY LAUNDERING ACT OF 1996 11875 MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 11875 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 11875 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 11875 DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 11875 MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE 11875 PAROLE VIOLATION 0

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

