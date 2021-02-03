Oliver Springs Police Traffic stop leads to smuggling operation at state prison

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 703 Views

According to O.S. Police Chief Kenneth Morgan, a traffic stop on January 25th, by Oliver Springs Police on Ridgeview Drive, led to the discovery of what authorities have called a large smuggling operation in Morgan County.

During the traffic stop last month Oliver Springs Police say they pulled over a car driven by 52-year-old David Pope. During the stop, officers discovered multiple narcotics including marijuana, MDMA, meth, and cocaine, as well as suboxone and 30 cell phones in his vehicle.

Pope allegedly told investigators that he had planned to take the items to the Morgan County Correctional Complex and throw them over the security fencing, reportedly confessing to having coordinated in multiple so-called ‘throw-overs’ in the past.

Oliver Springs Police Investigators then searched Pope’s home near the traffic stop at 310 Ridgeview Drive, where they found a vacuum sealer used (allegedly in this case) to seal contraband packages, as well as some 30 guns and two stolen motorcycles, one of which appeared on security camera footage participating in the previous ‘throw-overs’. Pope is said to be cooperating with investigators, and providing more information on the smuggling operation.

Officials say an examination of Pope’s cellphone revealed six mobile banking apps that are commonly used to receive money payments, with some payments allegedly directly associated with inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex. Text message conversations were also found on the phone between Pope and those same inmates discussing amounts of items, price, and drop-off dates. Pope is in custody at The Anderson County Jail on a $190,000 bond, facing a Violation of Parole among other charges.

Additional charges are anticipated in the case as the investigation continues. If anyone has information in this case, they are asked to contact the TDOC tip line at 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

ChargeBond
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE11875
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE11875
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE11875
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE11875
LEGEND DRUGS POSSESS WO PRESCRIPTION11875
CHILD ENDANGERMENT11875
MAINTAINING A DWELLING TO DISTRIBUTE OR DISPENSE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE11875
THEFT OF PROP $1000-999911875
THEFT OF PROP $1000-999911875
WEAPONUNLAWFUL CARRYTO GO ARMED11875
MONEY LAUNDERING ACT OF 199611875
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE11875
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY11875
POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA11875
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED11875
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE11875
PAROLE VIOLATION0

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Community Leaders Maintain Opposition to NNSA’s Push for Sole-Source Contract to Purify Highly Enriched Uranium

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (February 2, 2021) – Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch announced today that …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: