Charles David Laxton, Kingston

Charles David Laxton was born on March 17, 1956, in Harriman, TN. He was called to rest on Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was a 1975 graduate of Harriman High School and a graduate of Roane State Community College with a Criminal Justice degree. He had a law enforcement career spanning almost 40 years. Over the years, Charles has served with Harriman Police Department, Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Fairfield Glade Police Department.

Charles committed his life to serve others. Many remember him for his sense of humor, his love for his grandkids, and spending time on the lake. Charles loved going to the movies, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was born to the late Rothel “SOP” and Marie Henline Laxton. In addition to both sets of parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, mother-in-law, Harold and Freda Wester, and sister Betty Bowman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife: Cheryl Laxton; his children: David (Heather) Laxton, Courtney (Andy) Voyles, Misty (Chris) Godoy, Chasity (Nathaniel) Lowery; his grandchildren: Lexi Voyles, Aiden Laxton, Reagan, and Jaxon Bagnell, Radie Lowery; his siblings: Ray Williams JR, Bobbie Joe Laxton, Bobbie Camp, Melva Graham. Special uncles, Roy, Bill, and Donald, and special friends, Oscar Cox and Bubba Vaughan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family will have a celebration of life on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Harriman High School Gymnasium located at 920 N Roane Street, Harriman, TN 37748. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Masonic Lodge #536 Oliver Springs, TN at PO Box 549 Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The Kyker Funeral Home is serving the Family of Charles Laxton.

