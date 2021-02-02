Alvene Hoyt, 100, Oak Ridge

On Thursday, January 28, Alvene Hoyt, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 100.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Hatcher, son Jeff; parents; and 2 brothers. She is survived by sons Hal (Maureen) and Dell (Helen); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

By example Alvene left her family a number of pathways to follow. She was very hard working, and tackled everything with persistence until it was done. She was frugal to herself and generous to others. She was an incredible seamstress and quilter, and an avid gardener. She loved traveling in an RV in the summer to visit family members and friends who resided all over the country. The Christmas cookies she baked for her son’s elementary school classes are still legendary throughout her family today.

Alvene was of member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

A family celebration of her life will take place in Orlando, Florida at a later date.

A family celebration of her life will take place in Orlando, Florida at a later date.

