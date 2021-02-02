Greggory Lynn Cox, Coalfield

Greggory Lynn Cox, age 52 of Coalfield went home to his Lord and Savior, Thursday, January 28, 2021. Greg will always be remembered for his kind loving heart. He was extremely intelligent and always had a way with words. His personality was like no other and he made friends with ease. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur Q. and Elwana Justice and by his paternal grandparents Elden and Edna Cox; special cousin, Evan Justice.

He is survived by his loving mother and best friend, Phyllis Dickey (Barney);

Father, Gary Lynn Cox;

Brother, Elden Quinton Cox (Whitney);

Niece and nephew, Ethan and Ella Cox;

Step-brother, Keith Dickey (Tammy);

Niece and nephew, Jared Dickey and Kelsi Estes;

And by many aunts, uncles and cousins on his Cox and Justice side and many other family members and good friends.

As requested by Greg, A Celebration of Life will be held on a warm, windy, sunny day when his ashes will be scattered over Ruffner Falls in Coalfield.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

