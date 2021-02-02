David Ray Bailey, Clinton

David Ray Bailey, age 66 of Clinton, TN, passed away on January 30, 2021 at his home. He attended Hillvale Baptist Church. David worked for the City of Norris for 45 years. He loved tending to his garden, working in his flower beds, mowing the lawn and was quick to lend a hand and help neighbors and friends in their yards as well.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Bailey; parents, Plez and Fostine Bailey; brothers, Hobert Bailey, Mitch Bailey, Larry Bailey and Glen Bailey; and sister, Darlene Bailey.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his son, Chris Bailey and wife Hope of Heiskell; brother, Ricky Bailey and wife Leslie of Clinton; sisters, Judy Key of Andersonville and Peggy Bailey Davidson and husband Stoney of Halls; grandchildren, Bryant Bailey and Karanna Bailey; as well as several other family members and friends.

Family and friends can call at their convenience in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Thursday, February 4th from 4:00-7:00pm. Private family interment. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

