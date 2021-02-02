Martha Lee Tesseneer Underwood, 85, Kingston

Martha Lee Tesseneer Underwood, 85, of Kingston, TN, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Kingston, TN.Funeral services will not be held at this time due to the virus. Martha will be buried at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN.

Martha was born in Dennis, MS to James and Evie (Harris) Tesseneer on January 12, 1936. She went to school in Tishimingo, MS. She married Harold Underwood on December 20th, 1954. They were high school sweethearts. She worked as a technical librarian for ORNL. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN.

Martha loved her family and was a devoted mother to her four children and “Mimi” to her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She had many hobbies and interests and was very gifted with her China painting after her retirement. She spent the years after retirement from

ORNL traveling with her husband and friends, gardening, China painting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She got to visit Spain, Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska, Bali, Ireland, and Switzerland. She was always happiest at home in beautiful Kingston, TN.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents James and Evie Tesseneer, of Dennis, MS and her brother, Cullen Tesseneer, of Belmont, MS.

Martha is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Harold Lee Underwood, her 5 brothers – Sidney Athern Tesseneer, wife Williedean, James W. Tesseneer, Howard Tesseneer, wife Carolyn, Dwight Tesseneer, wife Patricia, and David Tesseneer. Her children – Anita Underwood

Richmond and her husband, Roger, of Kingston, TN, Roger Underwood and his wife, Teresa, of Ozone, TN, Greg Underwood and his wife, Abby, of Fayetteville, TN and Lynn Underwood Loomis of Austin, TX. Her grandchildren – Emily Underwood Binger, husband Tracy, Dylan

Underwood, Jesse Richmond, wife Samantha, Chelsea Richmond Shirk, husband Chris, John Richmond, Josh Underwood, Keri Underwood, Audrey Loomis, Andrew Loomis and Helena Loomis. Four great-grandchildren – Trenton Binger, Ryder Binger, Delaney Binger and Eleanor Richmond.

Memorials may be given to Kingston Lion’s Club or St. Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Underwood Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

