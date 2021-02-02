H. Rebecca (Davis) Loy, Harriman

Mrs. H. Rebecca (Davis) Loy of Harriman, Tn

Born: 2/2/1945, age 75, Died: 1/26/2021.

Loving wife to J.D. Loy (7/31/1937-12/28/2015) who preceded her in death along with mother, Edna (Hamilton) Davis of Kingston TN and father, Lonnie H. Hamilton of Kingston TN.​ Brother William Davis, sister Edith Lawson, Norma Duncan and Barbara Franklin survived by sister Mary Sims of Oakdale, TN and numerous nieces and nephews. Loving mother to Tammy D. (Loy) Rifenberrick, wife of Michael D. Rifenberrick of Knoxville, TN and Justin D. Loy of Harriman TN. Grandmother to Kayden and Brantley Loy, the apples of her eye. ​

Becky lived life with joy, a great love of the Lord and a great love of the Smoky Mountains, especially Gatlinburg and Cades cove. She loved her family and friends, and she will always be cherished by them. She was taken from us way too soon.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Loy Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

