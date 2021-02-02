Oakdale Woman sentenced in deadly crash

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, a Morgan County woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on November 10th, 2018. The crash happened on Airport Road, and an investigation determined that now-37-year-old Amber Manis swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head on. The driver of the second vehicle, Joseph Jones, was killed instantly, while his passenger, his 11-month-old niece, survived. Manis was sentenced to 10-years behind bars and her driver’s license will be suspended for another 10 years. A blood test determined she had meth and other drugs in her system at the time of the crash
Tags 10-year sentence 9th Judicial District Amber Manis District Attorney General Joseph Jones Oakdale woman Russell Johnson Sentencing
