Marty Wallace, Kingston

Dr. Marty Wallace, age 77 of Kingston passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Kingston. Dr. Marty had her family practice in Harriman from 1993 to retirement in 2011.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Martha Dorko.
Son: Arthur L. Green Jr.
Daughter: Tracy Green.
Granddaughter: Chrissy Copper Steven.

She is survived by her husband: Carl Stump.
Daughter: Donna Green Mosley.
Step children: Carla Stump & Donna Grabowski, Gerald & Robin Stump, and
David & Rejetta Stump.
Sister: Jackie Adler.
Grandchildren: Nick Cooper and Brittany Bond.
And many great grandchildren and friends.

The family will have a service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Wallace family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

