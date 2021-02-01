J. “Wesley” Goss, Rockwood

​​​Mr. J. “Wesley” Goss, age 92, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home. He was born January 16, 1929 in the Eureka Community of Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member

of the former Rockwood Wesleyan Church on “Tabernacle Hill”, a church that his family was instrumental in founding and building. Before his retirement, Mr. Goss was a talented Carpenter, having many clients, and was sought out by many prominent families in the Rockwood area for his carpentry skills. He enjoyed music and was a skilled banjo player, having played with many various Bluegrass bands, where he was affectionately known as “The Silver Fox”, and was acquainted with many well-known Bluegrass musicians.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lincoln Goss and Millie Ava Cobb Goss; wife of 65 years, Eva Goss; son, John Goss; daughter, Luann Dryman; granddaughter, Aaren DeVaney; brother, Bill Goss; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include:

Daughters:Hallene McNelley of Rockwood, TN

Peggy Brown and husband, Steve of Rockwood, TN

8 Grandchildren & their spouses:Travis Knight (Toots) of Kingston, TN

Nicole Jenkins (Torey Works) of Rockwood, TN

Ginny Marks (Mikie) of Rockwood, TN

Ryan Jenkins of Rockwood, TN

Whitney Fuentes (Carlos) of Rockwood, TN

Suzanne McNelley (Nathan Stout) of Harriman, TN

Emily Miller (Andrew Walker) of Rockwood, TN

Kaitlyn Goss (Ellery Harvest) of Rockwood, TN

22 Great Grandchildren

Sisters & Brother-in-law:Betty Jones & George Bennett of Alexandria, VA

Margaret Stamps of Roanoke, VA

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends

And cherished music friends and bandmates whom he always remembered fondly.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans

Mortuary with Bro. Bob Lower officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. J. “Wesley” Goss.

