Barbara Sawyer Brackett, Kingston

Barbara Sawyer Brackett, age 83 of Kingston, Tennessee stepped into glory after an extended illness on January 30, 2021, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born November 15, 1937 to Donald A. Sawyer and Gladythe Trula Sawyer. She graduated from Roane County High School in 1957 and worked in the hosiery mill for a year before working at Kinser’s Drug Store. On December 26, 1957, she married RL Brackett and shared 38 years as she described, “It was the best years of my life, he gave me everything I ever wanted.”

Barbara was preceded in death by husband, RL Brackett, her parents, her brother, Jimmy Sawyer, sister, Phyllis Sawyer, Mother-in-Law and dear friend, Pauline Brackett.

Her legacy continues through her sons, Reggie Brackett (Donna), Donnie Brackett (Stacy), grandchildren Heather Hall (Scott), Colton Brackett (Lindsey) Darik Brackett (Riley) and Sydney, three great-grandchildren Harper and Silas Hall and Averi Brackett and lifelong friends Billy Joe

and Barbara Guinn and family. Brother/Sister in Laws, Sterling Brackett (Wanda), Betty Thomas (Paul), Pat Malone, Deb Caldwell (Roger), Faye Clifton (Bill).

A special thank you to The Groves of Oakridge for their love and care.

Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Kyle Beverly officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Brackett Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

