Dennis Ray Ford, Clinton

Dennis Ray Ford, age 67, of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He loved buying, trading and working on cars. Dennis enjoyed just running around and visiting with people. He was of the Baptist faith.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Flossie Ford; and son, Dennis Ford Jr.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Derrick Wilkerson of Andersonville, TN, William ford and wife of Newport, TN, Paul Ford of Clinton, TN, and Cody Ford of Kentucky; siblings, Joyce Bell of Andersonville, TN, Pauline Bell and John (Potsie) of Andersonville, TN, Linda Adkins and Gene of Knoxville, TN, Anita Goodykoontz of FL, Barbara Peterson and Louis of SC, Rex Ford and Norma of Clinton, TN, Virginia Garrett of NC, and Margaret Davis and Billy of Andersonville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Friends can call at their convenience between the hours of 12pm to 1pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Dennis’s family and friends will gather at 2pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN for his graveside service. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

