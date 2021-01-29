Wanda Marie Lane Light, Heiskell

Wanda Marie Lane Light, age 78 of Heiskell, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She thankfully opened her eyes in Heaven with our Heavenly Father to be reunited with her loved ones who had went on before her.

She joined her parents, Walter & Liddie (Early) Lane and her sister, Elizabeth (Rennie) Lane Elliott. As well as her in-laws, Rev. Maynard & Regina (Dean) Light and brother-in-law, Ted Light & Aunt Norma Jean Lane.

Wanda was one of the founding members of Greenway Baptist Church where she had served the Lord for over 46 years. She was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord with all of her heart and enjoyed being in church with her family and her extended church family.

Wanda leaves behind her one true love, husband of 61 years Dave Light; her four delightful daughters, twins Debbie & Donna Light (William Lee Cardwell), Darlene Bunch & husband, Eddie, and Danielle Null and husband, Kevin. She couldn’t be more proud of her grandchildren, Will (Emilee) Cardwell, Samantha Bunch (Andrew), Daniel Cardwell (Grey), Justin Bunch, Kevin Bunch and wife, Marissa and Kendall Layne Null and her honorary grandson, Kylan Stooksbury. The absolute joy of her heart was her great-grandson, Grayson Cole Cardwell along with great-granddaughters, Marley & Ella Bunch. Special family friend, Jearl (Granny B) Bunch; her precious baby sister, Dottie Giles and husband, Larry. She loved all of her nieces and nephews.

Wanda played a large part in the “Light” family and will be missed so much by her sisters and brothers-in-law, along with all of the Cardwell family. She was a dedicated caregiver and her one true passion in life was caring for others. She was an aunt figure to so many and always put others before herself in all she did. To know her was to love her. Wanda’s life touched so many and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Special “thank you” to Amedisys Hospice and her special nurses, Nicole Ward and Leslie French for all of their love and care over these last few weeks.

The family will have a private service at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Greenway Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Chasteen and Rev. Ronnie Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Greenway Baptist Church in her memory. The family will hold a “Home Going” Celebration for all of Wanda’s family and friends at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family requests that those attending the service wear a mask. For those who wish to watch online, a live stream of the service will be available on Greenway Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

