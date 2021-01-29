Teresa Ann Prevo, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Teresa Ann Prevo, age 61 of Oliver Springs, passed away January 6, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Beechfork Holiness Church in Wartburg. She loved the Lord, reading her Bible and spending time with her Church family and grandkids and her dog Tinker Bell.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William & Patricia Tripp. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Bryan & Bethany. Daughter & son-in-law: Christina & John. Brother & sister-in-law: John & Sandra Tripp. Sister & brother-in-law: Rene’ & Darrell Justice. Granddaughters: Leea and Kylee. And many uncles, aunts, cousin, niece, nephews and friends..

The family will meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens Monday February 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM for graveside services with Rev. Donnie Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society TN-AL Chapter 404 BNA Drive Nashville, TN 37217

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Prevo family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

