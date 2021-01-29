Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo to have heart surgery soon

James Cox, the founder and director of the Little Ponderosa Zoo, has been in the hospital with pneumonia and a weak heart.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo’s founder and director, James Cox, is in the hospital and will have heart surgery, according to a post on Facebook from officials at the zoo.

They said that he has had pneumonia and a weak heart. Cox will be moved out of critical care on Thursday and will recover at home before undergoing heart surgery, according to officials.

He hopes to make a full recovery and be back at the zoo with the animals he loves,” they said. “I share this with you now because he would like to thank everyone that’s stepped up at the zoo, at the house, ensured the safety of his home while he has been in the hospital.”

The Little Ponderosa Zoo started as a zoo and evolved into an exotic animal rescue serving people across the U.S. They have an extensive list of mammals, birds, reptiles and has also been licensed as a white-tail deer rehabilitation facility

