Morgan County prison employee charged

An employee of the Morgan County Correctional Complex is
facing charges after the Tennessee Department of Correction
says she tried to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Officials say that Merenda Sue (Susie) Jones, a food steward, was seen on camera dropping off a package inside the facility.

Investigators determined that the package contained 3.03 ounces of marijuana.

Jones was taken into custody by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of
introducing contraband into a penal facility.

