Governor’s attendance restrictions to be lifted on Feb. 1

January 28, 2021

Masks, temperature checks, social distancing requirements remain in effect

January 28, 2021

In an announcement today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will soon lift the restrictions on sporting events contained in Executive Order No. 74.

“The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place but Executive Order 74 will be suspended effective Monday, February 1,” Governor Lee said in a statement today. “I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.”

The TSSAA COVID-19 Regulations and Rules Modifications for practice and competition as well as the current restrictions on preseason scrimmages and jamborees adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed. Visit the Tennessee Returns to Play page of TSSAA.org for complete details.

With the Governor’s announcement, the restrictions limiting cheerleaders and members of the general public from attending contests will be lifted on Monday, February 1. The TSSAA rules regarding masks, temperature checks, social distancing and COVID-19 recommended venue capacities will remain in effect.

“We’re proud that our member schools have been taking steps to follow the Governor’s orders and limit the spread of the virus,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. “It is vitally important that we continue to be smart and safe in our activities, wear a mask, wash our hands and practice social distancing at every athletic contest.”

Member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing (e.g., 1/4 to 1/3 of typical seating capacity, depending on the characteristics of the particular venue) and should mark/designate bleachers or seats in order to promote social distancing among spectators. Member schools must facilitate compliance with any applicable state or local order limiting gathering sizes for participation in public events. In consultation with local health providers, member schools in areas experiencing high virus transmission should consider further limitations on attendance (e.g., family members only, or no spectators). Limit informal gathering in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

