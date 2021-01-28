J.C. Poole, 95, Oliver Springs

Mr. J.C. Poole, age 95 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born in Cardiff (Roane County), Tennessee on January

5, 1926.

He was a member of the Jonesville Methodist Church in Oliver Springs, the Southgate Masonic Lodge #569 in Harriman, Tennessee, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 6598 in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Poole

was a retired Steamfitter with the U.S. Department of Energy and was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He was a builder his entire life, building many houses and structures including the former “Archie’s Drive-In” in Harriman. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves Baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Young “T.Y.”

Poole and Mollie Bowling Poole; former wife, Calma June Simcox; daughter, Sheila Poole; brothers, Morgan Poole, Clyde Poole, and Alvin Poole; sister, Vernie Mayton; and lifelong friend, Lyle Lindsey.

Survivors include:

Sons & Daughter-in-law:John & Janice Poole of Harriman, TN

Thomas Poole of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren:Sara Poole of Stanley, NC

Molly Poole of Knoxville, TN

Great Grandchildren:Clara and Nora

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment. Masks will be required for those in attendance.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. J.C. Poole.

