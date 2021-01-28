John Paul Jones, Clinton

John Paul Jones, age 83, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born November 13, 1937 in Detroit, MI to the late Jacob Wheeler and Mable Juanita Powell Jones. John was a loyal friend, loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He always made everyone laugh and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by, brother, Harold Douglas Jones; sister, Valena Maciejewski.

Survived by:

Loving wife…………….Vicki Jones

Son…………………………Bruce Jones and Cristie

Daughter……………….Renee Jones

Grandsons…………….Brennan Jones and Zachary Motsinger

In-Laws………………….Robert and Dorothy Wilkerson

Sisters-in-law………..Kathy Fairbanks and husband Doug

Janet Myer and husband Fred

Ruby Jones

Niece…………………….Mary Socia and husband Craig

Nephews………………Paul Jones

Tony Jones and wife Helen

Special Friend……….Carl Taylor

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 11-1PM with the graveside service to follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev, Tim Day officiating. www.holleygamble.com

