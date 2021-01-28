Richard W. Austin, formerly of Harriman

Mr. Richard W. Austin, age 68 formerly of Harriman, passed away January 24, 2021 at Tennova Health Care in Clarksville. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Sunbright. Richard served in the US Army from 1970-1974. During his time of service, he served two tours in Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts. He retired from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Wallace & June Austin.

He is survived by two brothers & sisters-in-law: Terry & Rebecca Austin of Collierville, and Alan & Dedra Austin of Harriman.

Three children: Krista Provenzona, Sarah Roberts, and Collin Austin.

And many grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or any Veteran’s organizations of your choose.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Austin family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

