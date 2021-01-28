Anthony E. “Tony” May, Ten Mile (formerly of Harriman)

Mr. Anthony E. “Tony” May, age 81 of Ten Mile formerly of Harriman
passed away January 27, 2021 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. After
retired from Delta Airlines in Atlanta after 31 years of service, he worked as a postal carrier for 10 years. Tony loved building and racing HOTRODS,
horses and being outdoors.
He was predeceased by his son: Michael May.
Parents: Arville & Alma May.
He is survived by his son: Shane May.
Daughter: Traci May.
Brother: Skip May.
Two sisters & brother-in-law: Judy Schubert, and Rhonda & Charlie Crass.
Granddaughter: Hanah May.
Beloved pet: Coco
And nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on
Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Memorial services will
follow at 3:00 PM. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family ask those
attending to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Davis Funeral Home.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the May family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com