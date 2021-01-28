Mark Dixon Smith, Kingston

Mark Dixon Smith, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on January 24, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1955, to Albert C. and Beatrice S. Smith in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mark grew up in Blount County and graduated from Alcoa High School. Mark was a true Renaissance man, a lifelong reader and learner who absorbed every detail of life and living. With his attention to detail and technology,

Mark became a well-respected and much-desired lighting and sound “man” in the music industry, principally touring with Hank Williams, Jr., and other well-known artists of the 1970s and 80s. He transitioned from this career to long haul trucking as both an owner-operator and driver most recently for Energy Solutions. Mark was a devoted husband and father, brother and friend. Mark was one of the most devoted Americans we have ever known, a true patriot. He loved the outdoors, “jeeping” with his family, and fishing. We will miss his phone calls, calm nature, twinkling smiles, steadfast love, and incredible hugs.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Grace and Gertha Smith and Walter and Elizabeth Weaver, brother Chip, great-nephews Bayden and N’Kosi, best friends Greg Endsley and Jesse McBee, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife Fawn of the home; sons David Nance of Marietta, Georgia, Timmothy and Heather Wilson of Cary, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Nancy of Maryville; niece and nephew, Stephanie and Curtis and wife Kristy; three great-nieces; aunts, Sue and Raymond Dunlap, Carolyn and Marc Brottem, Irene Kilntberg, father and mother-in-law Doug and Cheri Lahue and a host of cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston. A robust celebration of Mark’s life and legacy will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Disabled American Veterans @dav.org. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Smith Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

