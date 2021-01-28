COVID update: New deaths reported locally, vaccinations continue

Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health provided its daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, and reported an additional 154 deaths due to the virus. That brings the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 9316 in Tennessee.

Of those 154 deaths statewide, four were reported in Anderson County, bringing to 120 the number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID. In Campbell County, two new fatalities brought the death toll there to 44, and in Roane County, 88 people have died since the start of the pandemic, including three whose passings were reported Wednesday.

Locally, though, we are mirroring what is happening across the state as hospitalizations are down, the average daily number of new cases (while still high) seems to leveling off and the number of active cases in the four counties we primarily cover (Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Roane) have been steadily declining over the past couple of weeks.

The TDH updates the numbers daily and you can find county-specific information at www.covid19.tn.gov, as well as statewide information at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

Of course, vaccinations are available in Tennessee and are being allocated based on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Supply is limited, though, and the waiting list to receive a shot through your local health department is very long. Locally, most East Tennessee counties are currently vaccinating those individuals in Phases 1a1 and 1a2, as well as those ages 75 and older. Phase 1a1 includes in-patient healthcare workers and first responders with direct contact with the public, while 1a2 includes primarily those working in outpatient healthcare settings.

As of the last update from the TDH issued Tuesday, 528,630 Tennesseans have received at least one dose of one of the two vaccines currently approved for use, which represents 6.06% of the state’s population.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

