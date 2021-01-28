ACSO ARRESTS BRICEVILLE WOMAN ON DRUG CHARGES

Just after midnight, ACSO Deputy, Colton Van Dyke, performed a traffic stop at Creek Street in Rocky Top on a vehicle for improper displace of plates. Deputy Van Dyke made contact with the drive, Sandra Shoupe, 32, of Briceville. Shoupe told Deputy Van Dyke she was on her way from dropping off a friend. Shoupe was unable to provide proof of insurance and denied having anything illegal in the car. Deputy Van Dyke called for K-9 Adam Warren to have K-9 Axel perform an open air sniff of the vehicle. Prior to that, Shoupe denied a search of her car.

During the open air sniff, K-9 Axel alerted on the driver’s door. It was at that point Shoupe told Deputy Van Dyke that she had meth in her passenger door. After a thorough search of the car, Deputy Van Dyke found two large Ziploc bags of meth and one small bag of meth located within reach of Shoupe. Further search of the vehicle revealed: a scale; a butane lighter; a meth pipe; snort straw; 7 small Ziploc bags; one box of multiple large Ziploc bags; and $670 in cash.

