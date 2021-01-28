ACSO: FIVE DAYS – SEVEN ARRESTED FOR AUTO BURGLARY, DRUGS AND OTHER OFFENSES

License Plate Reader

License Plate Readers assist deputies in locating stolen vehicles

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have spent the last five days recovering stolen vehicles and arresting those responsible for it. This is a result of efficient, dedicated deputies utilizing a new technological resource aimed at capturing stolen vehicles, apprehending individuals with felony warrants, and locating those who are reported missing. This tool is commonly called a license plate reader (LPR). License plate information is entered into our database and if a vehicle of interest with that license plate travels past a LPR, our deputies and dispatch center receive a text in real time that includes a picture of the vehicle, location, and direction of travel. This allows our department and other agencies to quickly react and increase the chances of apprehension. These efforts have resulted in a productive five days for our deputies.

1/23/2021 – Nathan Welch (37 YOM – Clinton) and Ciara Hatmaker (22 YOF Clinton)

ACSO Deputy, Adam Warren, observed a TN license plate displayed on a white Toyota Corolla that was traveling northbound on Clinch Ave. That tag had been entered as stolen by the Knoxville Police Dept. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the town talk 185 Clinch Ave. At that time, he made contact with the driver, Ciara Hatmaker, who was asked to exit the vehicle. After explaining the reason for the stop, Hatmaker stated that the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend, Nathan Welch. A check of the VIN revealed that the Toyota was entered as stolen by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Hatmaker was placed into custody. Hatmaker stated that the vehicle belonged to Welch and she did not know where it came from. A search of the vehicle before it was towed revealed burglary tools: two sets of bolt cutters, two pry bars, a floor jack, and a vehicle lock-out kit. The lockout kit included a “slim-jim”, wedge and other items designed to open locked vehicles. There were 3 other license plates located in the vehicle, however they had not been reported as stolen. The catalytic converter had recently been cut off the vehicle.

*Hatmaker bonded out from jail on 1/25 and was later a passenger in a stolen car with her boyfriend mentioned above, Nathan Welch, who crashed the vehicle while evading a Tennessee State Trooper on Clinton Highway in Anderson County. He is charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Driving on Revoked License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Welch is still incarcerated at our detention facility.

1/23/2021 – Raymond Settles (44 YOM Kentucky)

ACSO Deputy Colton Van Dyke conducted a traffic stop for a stolen license plate at 950 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. The car was being driven by a Kentucky citizen, Raymond Settles. Settles stated he did not recognize the plate that was displayed on the vehicle which was a Michigan registration When asking Settles for identification, he provided a fake ID. Our dispatch center confirmed Settles had an active warrant out of Kentucky. Settled was placed into custody for the active warrant. As part of the investigation, Van Dyke checked the vehicle identification number with our dispatch center and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Michigan. The vehicle had the back glass busted out, and the center console had been removed. Deputy Van Dyke conducted a search of the vehicle and found a bag containing a green leafy substance located in a carrying bag. Upon further search of the vehicle, he located a bag containing a white crystal substance in the center console of the vehicle along with two scales, multiple small Ziploc bags, a pipe, and a straw with white residue all in the center console of the vehicle. After weighing the contents of the bag containing the white crystal substance (5.8 grams), Van Dyke field tested the contents of the bag and received a positive field test for methamphetamine. Settles was charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000; Theft of property $1,000 or less; Criminal Impersonation; Fugitive from Justice; Simple Possession; Possession of Drug paraphernalia; and Manufacture/sell/possession of Methamphetamine.

Settles is still incarcerated at our detention facility with no bond.

1/25/2021 – Benny Lowe (39 YOM Clinton)

and Angie Byrge (41 YOF Clinton)

ACSO Deputy Caleb Laxton received an alert from a LPR around 2:30 pm that a stolen truck was heading toward Peach Orchard Road. Officer Laxton located a green Ford F-150 matching a description of one that had been reported stolen. Deputy Laxton turned around on the vehicle to try and catch up to it. He observed the vehicle turn into a residence at on Peach Orchard road. Deputy Laxton conducted a stop at the residence. Dispatch confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. After giving verbal commands for the driver to step out of the vehicle, both Lowe and Byrge complied and were charged with theft.

Lowe and Byrge are currently out on bond with pending charges.

1/25/2021 – Michael Shears (33 YOM Maryville) and Taylor White (21YOF Maryville)

ACSO Deputy Sharon Baird received an alert from the LPR of the vehicle of wanted suspect, Michael Shears. Based on the LPR information, Officer Baird found Shears car in the Walmart parking lot in Clinton. ACSO Investigator Robert Hubbs and Baird made contact with Shears upon his exit from the store and placed him into custody. Shears girlfriend, Taylor White, came out a few minutes later with a backpack containing stolen clothing and a stolen bolt cutter valued at $105.30. Additionally, both were in possession of heroin.

Shears was charged with Burglary and Manufacture/sell/possession of Controlled Substance and is currently in jail with a $35,000 bond. White was charged Manufacture/sell/possession of Controlled Substance and is in jail on a $25,000 bond.



