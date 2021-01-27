Gladys Marie Day Stonecipher, 91, Lake City

Gladys Marie Day Stonecipher, age 91 of Lake City, TN left this earthly home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 14, 1929 in Anderson County, TN to the late John and Bertha Sharp Day. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Anderson County, a graduate of Lake City High School and a graduate of the

University of Tennessee. Her commitment and dedication to the children she taught will long be remembered.

She married the love of her life Ralph “Boots” Stonecipher and together the raised three children, Donna, Terry and Tammy; and granddaughters Tesha and Tabitha.

In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her dearly love husband, Boots, son, Terry, brothers, Elmer and Gene, and sisters, Ruby and Bonnie; and precious granddaughter, Tesha Thornell Papik.

Gladys is survived by family members: Donna and husband Calvin Mylott; Tammy and husband Steve Keys; Tabitha Bean; Tasia Orick; Linda, Roland, Greg, Danielle and Luke Julian; sue and Skip Scipinoni; Tommy and Tina Burress; Tim Burress; Buddy Martin; great grandchildren, Anna and

Gideon Jerolmack; Jimmy “Bootsy”, Jesse, Jadon, Shayla, Joseph and Julian Papik; beloved best friend Marbeth Davidson and special friends, Dale and Rita Carden.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Clear Branch Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You can also view Gladys’ guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

