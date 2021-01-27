Rolling roadblocks planned for South Illinois Avenue near Union Valley road Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to midnight

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2021) – Drivers planning to travel South Illinois Avenue near Union Valley Road Wednesday night should be prepared for intermittent closures and seek alternate routes beginning at around 7 p.m.

Both directions of travel will be closed for several short periods of time to facilitate emergency utility repairs related to the crash that knocked down the TVA transmission tower on January 22, causing widespread power outages and road closures through the weekend.

Wednesday night’s closures are expected to begin at 7 p.m. and last until midnight. The closures should last approximately 20 minutes each.

The Oak Ridge Police Department will have rolling roadblocks to stop traffic while new cables are pulled across the highway without endangering the traveling public.

Suggested Detours: 
Northbound (Toward Knoxville):
OPTION 1:
Turn onto Scarboro Road from South Illinois Avenue
Turn left onto Bethel Valley Road
Merge onto South Illinois Avenue
OPTION 2:
From South Illinois Avenue, turn left onto Lafayette Drive
Turn right onto Emory Valley Road
Turn right onto Edgemoor Road and follow to South Illinois Avenue

Southbound (From Knoxville): 
OPTION 1:
Take the Bethel Valley Road from South Illinois Avenue
Turn right onto Scarboro Road to South Illinois Avenue
OPTION 2: 
Take the Edgemoor Road exit from South Illinois Avenue
Turn left onto Melton Lake Drive
Turn left onto Emory Valley Road or the Oak Ridge Turnpike

For updates and more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov and follow the City of Oak Ridge Government (@CityofOakRidge) Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

