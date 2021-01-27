Rolling roadblocks planned for South Illinois Avenue near Union Valley road Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to midnight

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2021) – Drivers planning to travel South Illinois Avenue near Union Valley Road Wednesday night should be prepared for intermittent closures and seek alternate routes beginning at around 7 p.m.

Both directions of travel will be closed for several short periods of time to facilitate emergency utility repairs related to the crash that knocked down the TVA transmission tower on January 22, causing widespread power outages and road closures through the weekend.

Wednesday night’s closures are expected to begin at 7 p.m. and last until midnight. The closures should last approximately 20 minutes each.

The Oak Ridge Police Department will have rolling roadblocks to stop traffic while new cables are pulled across the highway without endangering the traveling public.

Suggested Detours:

Northbound (Toward Knoxville):

OPTION 1:

Turn onto Scarboro Road from South Illinois Avenue

Turn left onto Bethel Valley Road

Merge onto South Illinois Avenue

OPTION 2:

From South Illinois Avenue, turn left onto Lafayette Drive

Turn right onto Emory Valley Road

Turn right onto Edgemoor Road and follow to South Illinois Avenue



Southbound (From Knoxville):

OPTION 1:

Take the Bethel Valley Road from South Illinois Avenue

Turn right onto Scarboro Road to South Illinois Avenue

OPTION 2:

Take the Edgemoor Road exit from South Illinois Avenue

Turn left onto Melton Lake Drive

Turn left onto Emory Valley Road or the Oak Ridge Turnpike

For updates and more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov and follow the City of Oak Ridge Government (@CityofOakRidge) Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

