Aaron Dean Redden, Rocky Top

Aaron Dean Redden, age 75 of Rocky Top, TN went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 peacefully in his sleep at home. He was born December 21, 1945 in West Virginia to the late Basil and Noreen Crouse Redden. Aaron was baptized July 28, 2019. The Lord showed his arrival with a bolt of lightning and a loud clap of thunder. He will be

greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Aaron is preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell Redden and Earl Redden, sister, Linda Brooks and grandson, Matt Redden.

Survivors

WifeNella ReddenRocky Top

DaughtersAnn Wilson & KenAlabama

Ronda Gunter & TonyRocky Top

BrotherCurtis ReddenWest Virginia

A Host of Grandkids, Great Grandkids, Great Great Grandkids, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to:

Laurel Branch Baptist Church, 255 Circle Cemetery Road, Briceville, TN 37710.

Visitation: 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Lowe and Rev. Joey Cagley officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Friday January, 29, 2021 to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.

