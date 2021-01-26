Ruth Elaine Sliger, Oak Ridge

Ruth Elaine Sliger, age 73 of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was born Ruth Elaine Douglas on June 10, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee the daughter of James Douglas and Mary William Douglas.

Ruth had many interests including cooking, gardening and crafting. She was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge #1684 and over the years has developed many long-lasting relationships. In 1983 she was the President of the Lady Elks. She enjoyed spending much of her time with her friends there.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son William Sliger.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 55 years Donald Sliger; daughter, Robin James and her significant other Brent Rich; sister, Theresa Reisinger and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Cameron James and fiancé Autumn Howard, Haley James and fiancé Beau Garrison; the father of her grandchildren, Mike James; and her best friend Kay Perry.

A special remembrance to Christy Neal, Lisa York and Michelle Selvey, whom she considered as her own family.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 25, 2021 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements. Memorials in Elaine’s memory can be made to the Elks Lodge #1684

684 Emory Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com

