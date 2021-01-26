Virginia Sue Johnson, Oliver Springs

Virginia Sue Johnson, age 73, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 17, 1947 in Oliver Springs, TN and lived most of her life in this area. She retired from Methodist Medical Center where she was very dedicated to her work. She loved shopping, gardening and decorating for the holidays, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Pauline Byrge; by siblings, George Byrge, Paul Byrge and Jewel Lively.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Johnson; by her children, Lisa Ryans and husband Larry of Harriman and Steven Kraemer and wife Hannah of Maynardville; by grandchildren, Keisha Mynatt, Ashton and Annabel Kraemer; by siblings, James Byrge of Oliver Springs, Lonnie Byrge and wife Nancy of Oliver Springs, Bobby Byrge and wife Cheryl of Clinton, Linda Lively and husband Larry of Harriman and Tommy Byrge of Knoxville and also by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 28, 2021 between the hours of 11:00am – 1:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The Funeral will begin at 1:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Graveside will follow funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Johnson family and we invite you to leave a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

