Louise B. Reynolds, 97

Louise B. Reynolds, age 97, passed away January 23, 2021 at National Health Care in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born December 14, 1923 in Cordele, Georgia to Thomas L. Brown Sr. and Mary Ann Hulsey Brown. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and was known for her professional cake decorating and master gardening.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel Reynolds and 3 of her brothers. Louise is survived by her sons, Thomas Reynolds (Adela) of Miami, Florida, David Reynolds (Devola) of Newberg, Indiana, brother, Joseph Brown of Georgia, sister, Dorothy Brown Bowman of Oak Ridge; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 12 noon Friday, January 29, 2021 until time of service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Expressions of love may be made in lieu of flowers to honor Louise Reynolds at The American Bible Society.

Martin Oak Ridge Funeral home is serving the Reynolds family.

